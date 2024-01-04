Cameron Heyward: It’s been a rough season, have to see how body feels for 2024

The 2023 Steelers season isn’t over, but one longtime member of the team was fielding questions about 2024 on Wednesday.

Defensive lineman Cameron Heyward has been with the team since 2011 and he is signed for 2024, but he missed most of the first half of this season with a groin injury and said that he’s going to have to take stock of how he’s feeling physically before he makes any call about coming back for another season.

“First and foremost, I have to see how my body feels. It’s been a rough season,” Heyward said, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Heyward is set to make $16 million during the 2024 season and the Steelers would get all of that cap space back by parting ways with him, so his desire to play may not be the only factor in his future with the Steelers. With Week 18 and a possible playoff trip still in front of them, there’s time for all involved to come up with a plan for what the future will hold.