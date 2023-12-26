Cardinals cut CB Marco Wilson

The Cardinals waived cornerback Marco Wilson on Tuesday, the team announced.

“Wish Marco the best,” Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “I think he’s a good player.”

Wilson has not played a defensive snap since Week 11 in Houston. He averaged 60.1 snaps per game from Weeks 1-11 before not getting another.

The Cardinals made Wilson a fourth-round draft pick in 2021, and he played 43 games with 37 starts in three seasons.

He has 158 tackles, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and 18 pass breakups.

The Cardinals have veteran Antonio Hamilton along with rookies Garrett Williams, Kei’Trel Clark and Starling Thomas in the rotation.