 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_moresteelersconvo_241122.jpg
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
jeudy.jpg
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
winston.jpg
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_moresteelersconvo_241122.jpg
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
jeudy.jpg
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
winston.jpg
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals list DL Darius Robinson as questionable to make his NFL debut

  
Published November 22, 2024 05:03 PM

Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Robinson could make his NFL debut Sunday.

Neither he nor coach Jonathan Gannon committed to Robinson playing this week, but he had three limited practices in his return from a calf injury. The team lists him as questionable to play against the Seahawks.

Robinson injured his calf in an Aug. 22 practice, sending him to injured reserve to start the season. The Cardinals designated him to return Oct. 9, and he had a limited practice.

But Robinson’s mother died, so he didn’t practice again until this week.

The Cardinals ruled out safety Jalen Thompson (ankle) and list linebacker Xavier Thomas (back) and offensive lineman Jonah Williams (knee) as questionable.

The team added Thomas to the practice report Friday. Williams was limited all week but is trending toward a return.