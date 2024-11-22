Cardinals list DL Darius Robinson as questionable to make his NFL debut

Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Robinson could make his NFL debut Sunday.

Neither he nor coach Jonathan Gannon committed to Robinson playing this week, but he had three limited practices in his return from a calf injury. The team lists him as questionable to play against the Seahawks.

Robinson injured his calf in an Aug. 22 practice, sending him to injured reserve to start the season. The Cardinals designated him to return Oct. 9, and he had a limited practice.

But Robinson’s mother died, so he didn’t practice again until this week.

The Cardinals ruled out safety Jalen Thompson (ankle) and list linebacker Xavier Thomas (back) and offensive lineman Jonah Williams (knee) as questionable.

The team added Thomas to the practice report Friday. Williams was limited all week but is trending toward a return.