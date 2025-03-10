Carlton Davis agrees to three-year deal with Patriots

Cornerback Carlton Davis said this weekend that he wouldn’t settle for less than the top dollar as a free agent this week and it looks like he will be able to follow through on that vow.

According to multiple reports, Davis has agreed to a three-year, $60 million deal with the Patriots. The contract includes $34.5 million in guaranteed money.

Davis was traded from the Buccaneers to the Lions last season and said that he felt he settled for less than his full value when he signed his last contract in Tampa. The Patriots will be hoping that he lives up to the salary over the next few years.

They’ll be doing the same with edge rusher Harold Landry and linebacker Robert Spillane, who are also heading to New England after agreeing to deals with the team in the last couple of days.