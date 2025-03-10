 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_jourdanlewis_250310.jpg
Jaguars reportedly get a ‘top nickel CB’ in Lewis
nbc_simms_godwin_250310.jpg
Bucs get a ‘good price’ on reported Godwin deal
nbc_simms_elimitchell_250310.jpg
Mitchell will compliment Pacheco in KC’s backfield

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_jourdanlewis_250310.jpg
Jaguars reportedly get a ‘top nickel CB’ in Lewis
nbc_simms_godwin_250310.jpg
Bucs get a ‘good price’ on reported Godwin deal
nbc_simms_elimitchell_250310.jpg
Mitchell will compliment Pacheco in KC’s backfield

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Carlton Davis agrees to three-year deal with Patriots

  
Published March 10, 2025 01:14 PM

Cornerback Carlton Davis said this weekend that he wouldn’t settle for less than the top dollar as a free agent this week and it looks like he will be able to follow through on that vow.

According to multiple reports, Davis has agreed to a three-year, $60 million deal with the Patriots. The contract includes $34.5 million in guaranteed money.

Davis was traded from the Buccaneers to the Lions last season and said that he felt he settled for less than his full value when he signed his last contract in Tampa. The Patriots will be hoping that he lives up to the salary over the next few years.

They’ll be doing the same with edge rusher Harold Landry and linebacker Robert Spillane, who are also heading to New England after agreeing to deals with the team in the last couple of days.