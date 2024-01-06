Carlton Davis clears concussion protocol, K.J. Britt downgraded to doubtful

The Buccaneers announced a few changes to their injury report on Saturday.

Cornerback Carlton Davis has cleared the concussion protocol. Davis was listed as questionable on Friday, but head coach Todd Bowles said that he expected him and all of the other players on the team’s active roster to be available against the Panthers on Sunday.

Saturday’s move likely confirms Davis’ status, but another member of the team is now not expected to play. Linebacker K.J. Britt has been downgraded to doubtful with a calf injury. Britt has started four of the last five games and has 21 tackles in those contests.

The Bucs rounded out their tweaks by adding linebacker Cam Gill to the injury report. He’s considered questionable with a knee injury.