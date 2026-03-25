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Najee Harris set to visit the Raiders

  
Published March 25, 2026 06:26 PM

Najee Harris visited the Seahawks on Wednesday and the running back has another visit lined up with a prospective employer for the 2026 season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Harris has a visit planned with the Raiders as well.

The Raiders have 2025 first-round pick Ashton Jeanty at the top of the backfield depth chart. Dylan Laube and Chris Collier are the only other backs currently on the roster in Las Vegas.

Harris is recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered while playing for the Chargers last September. The 2021 first-round pick spent his first four seasons with the Steelers and ran for 4,312 yards during his time in Pittsburgh.