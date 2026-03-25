Najee Harris had a visit with the Seahawks

The Seahawks have met with a potential addition to their backfield.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they reported a visit with running back Najee Harris. Harris is coming off of a torn Achilles that ended his 2025 season with the Chargers in Week Three.

Harris recently shared a video of him sprinting on a treadmill to update where things stand in his return to health. Harris also suffered an eye injury in a fireworks accident last summer, but returned to play in the first three games of the season. He ran 15 times for 61 yards and caught three passes for 25 yards.

Harris had four straight seasons with at least 1,000 rushing yards with the Steelers to open his career.

Kenneth Walker left the Seahawks for the Chiefs as a free agent this month and Zach Charbonnet is recovering from a torn ACL. The newly signed Emanuel Wilson joins Cam Akers, George Holani, Kenny McIntosh, and Jacardia Wright on the running back depth chart.