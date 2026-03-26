Rueben Bain addresses short-arm concerns with comparison to Mike Tyson
University of Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr.'s short arms aren’t likely to keep him from being an early pick in next month’s NFL draft. However, they are a topic of discussion in the lead-up to draft day.
Bain said at the Scouting Combine that no team had asked him about his 30 7/8-inch arm length, and he is adamant it won’t be a problem in the NFL.
In an interview with Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media, Bain brought up Mike Tyson.
The so-called Baddest Man on the Planet stood 5 foot 10 and weighed 218 pounds, and his 71-inch reach put him at a reach disadvantage against most of his opponents, who had reaches of 76-84 inches. It usually didn’t matter.
“Like Mike Tyson . . . he wasn’t the tallest guy. He wasn’t the longest-limbed guy,” Bain told Wolfe. “But when you felt him, you felt him. You kept your distance.”
Bain will be at a disadvantage against longer NFL offensive tackles, but it might not matter. He had 9.5 sacks for the Hurricanes last season and 20.5 for his three-year career.
Bain said he weighs 265 pounds, which he calls his ideal weight. UM listed him at 270.
“I’m at a new weight, a new body type, a new style, and I’m just the same player,” Bain said. “No matter what I’m doing, I can do anything in the game of football.”