Carson Wentz fully practices again on Thursday, J.J. McCarthy still limited

  
Published October 16, 2025 06:06 PM

There was no change in practice status for the Vikings quarterbacks on Thursday.

Carson Wentz (shoulder) was a full participant for the second straight day while J.J. McCarthy (ankle) remained limited. The Vikings will shed more light on their plans for Sunday’s game against the Eagles on Friday, but the workload suggests Wentz will be starting for the fourth game in a row.

Edge rusher Jonathan Greenard (hamstring) was added to the report as a limited participant. Defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (hip), right tackle Brian O’Neill (knee), and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) remained in the limited category.

Guard Donovan Jackson (wrist) moved from limited to full participation. Linebacker Tyler Batty (knee), linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstring), and center Michael Jurgens (hamstring) were also full participants. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw had a rest day.