CB Arthur Maulet signs 1-year deal with Texans

Veteran cornerback Arthur Maulet has found a new team.

Per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media, Maulet has signed a one-year deal with the Texans.

Maulet, 32, spent the last two seasons with Baltimore. While he appeared in 14 games for the Ravens in 2023, injuries limited him to just three appearances in 2024. Baltimore released him in March.

But Wolfe reports Maulet is healthy and in Houston for training camp.

Having entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Maulet has appeared in 85 games with 23 starts for the Saints, Colts, Jets, Steelers, and Ravens.