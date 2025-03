The Ravens will release cornerback Arthur Maulet on Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports.

The move will save $2.2 million of cap space and make Maulet a free agent.

He played only three regular-season games in 2024, because of knee and hamstring injuries. Maulet totaled five tackles.

Maulet, 31, spent the past two seasons with the Ravens.

He also has played for the Saints, Colts, Jets and Steelers, totaling 225 tackles, four interceptions and 16 pass breakups in his career.