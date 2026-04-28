CB Martin Emerson is visiting the Saints

The Saints are meeting with a potential addition to their secondary on Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that free agent cornerback Martin Emerson is visiting the team.

Emerson was a 2022 third-round pick by the Browns and he missed the 2025 season after tearing his Achilles during training camp. He started 34 of the 51 regular season and playoff games he played while in Cleveland.

Emerson had 204 tackles, four interceptions, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in that action.

The Saints drafted defensive backs Lorenzo Styles and TJ Hall. Kool-Aid McKinstry, Quincy Riley, and Isaac Yiadom are their top returning corners.