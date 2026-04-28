 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ruebenbainjr_260428.jpg
Will Bain have a chip on his shoulder after draft?
nbc_pft_2027draft1pickodds_260428.jpg
Arch the early favorite to be No. 1 pick in 2027
nbc_pft_jeffstoutland_260428.jpg
Stoutland criticizes Eagles’ playcalling in 2025

Other PFT Content

Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ruebenbainjr_260428.jpg
Will Bain have a chip on his shoulder after draft?
nbc_pft_2027draft1pickodds_260428.jpg
Arch the early favorite to be No. 1 pick in 2027
nbc_pft_jeffstoutland_260428.jpg
Stoutland criticizes Eagles’ playcalling in 2025

Other PFT Content

Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

CB Martin Emerson is visiting the Saints

  
Published April 28, 2026 01:50 PM

The Saints are meeting with a potential addition to their secondary on Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that free agent cornerback Martin Emerson is visiting the team.

Emerson was a 2022 third-round pick by the Browns and he missed the 2025 season after tearing his Achilles during training camp. He started 34 of the 51 regular season and playoff games he played while in Cleveland.

Emerson had 204 tackles, four interceptions, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in that action.

The Saints drafted defensive backs Lorenzo Styles and TJ Hall. Kool-Aid McKinstry, Quincy Riley, and Isaac Yiadom are their top returning corners.