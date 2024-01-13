Chargers interview Joe Hortiz for General Manager opening

The Chargers have completed another interview for their General Manager vacancy.

The team announced that Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz has interviewed for the position. The Chargers fired Tom Telesco along with head coach Brandon Staley late in the regular season.

Hortiz has worked for the Ravens since 1998 and he’s been in his current role since 2019. Hortiz has interviewed for other G.M. openings around the league in recent years.

The Chargers have also shown interest in a Ravens assistant as part of their head coaching search. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken interviewed for that job on Friday.