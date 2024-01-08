2024 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker

The end of the regular season means a shift to playoff mode for 14 teams and it means that some other clubs will be trying to get to that point by making major organizational changes.

Three teams fired head coaches during the regular season and the list will grow now that the games have come to an end for most of the league. We’ll keep track of all firings, interviews, and hirings right here, so check back often to see what moves teams are making as they get ready for the 2024 season.

Atlanta Falcons: Fired head coach Arthur Smith on January 8.

Carolina Panthers: Fired head coach Frank Reich November 27. Named Chris Tabor as interim head coach. Fired General Manager Scott Fitterer on January 8. Requested interview with Giants assistant G.M. Brandon Brown. Requested interviews with Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Chiefs VP of football operations Brandt Tillis and Buccaneers assistant G.M. Mike Greenberg. Requested interviews with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales, Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Saints assistant G.M. Khai Harley, and Eagles assistant G.M. Alec Halaby. Announced nine candidates for the head coaching job and eight for the G.M. job.

Las Vegas Raiders: Fired head coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler on October 31. Named Antonio Pierce as interim head coach and Champ Kelly as interim G.M. Requested interviews with Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds and 49ers assistant G.M. Adam Peters. Requested interviews with Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray and Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown.

Los Angeles Chargers: Fired head coach Brandon Staley and General Manager Tom Telesco on December 15. Named Giff Smith as interim head coach and JoJo Wooden as interim G.M. Requested interviews with 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Washington Commanders: Fired head coach Ron Rivera on January 8. Requested interviews with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Lions offensive coordinator Brian Johnson on January 8. Requested interview with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on January 8. Requested interviews with Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham and Browns assistant G.M. Glenn Cook. Requested interviews with Ravens associate head coach Anthony Weaver, 49ers assistant G.M. Adam Peters, Chiefs assistant G.M. Mike Borgonzi, and Eagles assistant G.M. Alec Halaby. Requested interview with Ravens defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald.