Falcons announce interview with Joe Brady

Friday brought word that the Falcons requested permission to interview Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady for their offensive coordinator position and that interview took place on Saturday.

The Falcons announced the completion of the interview during the first quarter of Saturday’s game between the Texans and Ravens. Brady took over as the Bills offensive coordinator after Ken Dorsey was fired during the season and Buffalo has won seven of eight games since making that change.

Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver have also interviewed with the Falcons, but most of the attention in their coaching search has been directed elsewhere. Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has had two interviews with the NFC South team and there’s also been word that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is set to meet with the team a second time.

It remains to be seen if either of them land the job or if the Falcons opt to go with a less experienced choice like Brady.