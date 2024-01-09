Commanders start interviews with head of football operations candidates

Commanders owner Josh Harris said on Monday that he’d like to have a head of football operations in place before moving forward with hiring a new head coach and the process of finding that person is underway.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports that interviews with candidates are taking place at Harris’ home in Miami on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Chiefs assistant G.M. Mike Borgonzi, Browns assistant G.M. Glenn Cook, and 49ers assistant G.M. Adam Peters are slated to meet with Harris on Tuesday. Eagles assistant G.M. Alec Halaby and Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham are set for interviews on Wednesday.

Those are all the candidates who have been mentioned in reports of the Commanders’ interview requests for the position, so it may not be long before a favorite emerges for the position in Washington.