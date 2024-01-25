Dan Quinn is expected to have in-person interview with Commanders next week

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is the reported frontrunner to land the Commanders head coaching job. But Washington is still exploring other candidates, including one from a division rival.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Commanders are expected to have an in-person interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn early next week.

Quinn is currently in Seattle to meet with the Seahawks regarding their head coaching vacancy. That’s a job Quinn has been heavily linked to given his history with the franchise.

Quinn, 53, has spent the last three seasons as Dallas’ defensive coordinator. In 2023, the Cowboys finished No. 5 in yards allowed and points allowed.

As head coach of the Falcons from 2015-2020, Quinn amassed a 43-42 record with a 3-2 postseason record.