PFT PM Mailbag: Best AFC West head coaches ever?
PFT PM Mailbag: Best AFC West head coaches ever?
Are the Commanders inching towards a name change?
Are the Commanders inching towards a name change?
Analyzing big, beautiful bill's gambling provision
Analyzing big, beautiful bill’s gambling provision

Other PFT Content

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250709.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Best AFC West head coaches ever?
nbc_pft_pftpm_commandersname_250709.jpg
Are the Commanders inching towards a name change?
nbc_pft_pftpm_bigbillgambling_250709.jpg
Analyzing big, beautiful bill’s gambling provision

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
NFLPA hires outside law firm to review Lloyd Howell’s work as executive director

  
Published July 9, 2025 11:49 PM

The new item from Don Van Natta Jr. and Kalyn Kahler of ESPN.com regarding the collusion ruling has plenty of interesting news. Perhaps the most impactful relates to something unrelated to the collusion case.

For now, at least.

Last month, per the report, the NFLPA hired Ronald C. Machen of Wilmer Hale firm “to work with a special committee of players to review [Lloyd] Howell’s activities as the executive director.”

The investigation was reportedly sparked by reports that the FBI and federal prosecutors are investigating the connection between the NFLPA and OneTeam Partners. Investigations of this nature can take on a like of their own, going wherever the facts may take them.

In this case, Machen could decide to explore why Howell would agree to conceal a colllusion ruling that amounts to a partial win — and that generated circumstantial evidence of coordination/collusion among multiple owners.

Beyond that, Howell’s reported role in shutting down an internal investigation regarding the OneTeam issue could become a problem. And if enough problems bubble up, there could be a new executive director of the NFLPA, sooner than later.