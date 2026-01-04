 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Baker Mayfield: We did what we could, now we’ll pull for the Saints

  
Published January 4, 2026 08:14 AM

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has never been shy about sharing negative feelings about the Saints in the past, which will make Sunday a strange day for him and his entire team.

Mayfield and the Bucs beat the Panthers 16-14 on Saturday to give themselves a chance to be the NFC South champs and they now need the Saints to beat the Falcons in order to make it happen. Mayfield said last summer that he hates the Saints and called them a dirty team while reiterating his overall distaste for them ahead of an October game between the teams.

After Saturday’s win, though, Mayfield made it clear that won’t stop him from waving the flag for New Orleans on Sunday.

“That part’s disappointing, but we’re here,” Mayfield said, via the team’s website. “You can’t go back and change anything. That was the focus this week: Control today and see where the chips fall. So we did that – team win, and we’ll all be pulling for New Orleans tomorrow.”

The Buccaneers made their own bed by losing seven of eight games before Saturday’s win. If the Saints can pull off a win in Atlanta, they’ll have a blank slate to work with in the first round of the playoffs.