Baker Mayfield: We did what we could, now we’ll pull for the Saints

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has never been shy about sharing negative feelings about the Saints in the past, which will make Sunday a strange day for him and his entire team.

Mayfield and the Bucs beat the Panthers 16-14 on Saturday to give themselves a chance to be the NFC South champs and they now need the Saints to beat the Falcons in order to make it happen. Mayfield said last summer that he hates the Saints and called them a dirty team while reiterating his overall distaste for them ahead of an October game between the teams.

After Saturday’s win, though, Mayfield made it clear that won’t stop him from waving the flag for New Orleans on Sunday.

“That part’s disappointing, but we’re here,” Mayfield said, via the team’s website. “You can’t go back and change anything. That was the focus this week: Control today and see where the chips fall. So we did that – team win, and we’ll all be pulling for New Orleans tomorrow.”

The Buccaneers made their own bed by losing seven of eight games before Saturday’s win. If the Saints can pull off a win in Atlanta, they’ll have a blank slate to work with in the first round of the playoffs.