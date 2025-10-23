 Skip navigation
Baker Mayfield: I’m not expecting clean play from the Saints

  
Published October 23, 2025 09:08 AM

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has never been shy about sharing his feelings and he’s not veering from that approach when it comes to this weekend’s opponent.

The Buccaneers will head to New Orleans for a meeting with the Saints and Mayfield made it clear that he has no love for the team that will be trying to hand Tampa a second straight loss.

“It has not exactly been clean play from their part when we play them,” Mayfield said, via a transcript from the team. “It is a physical game; it is what it is. You expect it [from a] division rival. . . . Yeah, not much else to say besides for the fact that I do not like them.”

It’s not the first time Mayfield has talked about disliking the Saints. During an appearance on Pardon My Take this summer, Mayfield said he didn’t feel bad about throwing passes to Mike Evans so Evans could get to 1,000 receiving yards late in a Week 18 win last season because of the “hate” he has for the Bucs’ NFC South rivals.

Evans won’t be playing this Sunday, but it’s clear the animosity remains in place.