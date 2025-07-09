 Skip navigation
Source: NFL, NFLPA agreed to pause collusion litigation indefinitely after ruling

  
Published July 9, 2025 07:28 PM

The secret agreement between the NFL and NFL Players Association to conceal the ruling in the collusion case regarding fully-guaranteed contracts included an important provision that will allow the NFLPA to pursue an appeal, nearly six months after the ruling was signed.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to pause “everything” in the post-ruling process indefinitely.

The pause, per the agreement, ends whenever one of the two sides wants it to. By choosing to file an appeal of system arbitrator Christopher Droney’s January 14, 2025 ruling, the NFLPA has unpaused the process.

This means that the case will now go forward, with a three-member appeals panel considering the ruling. And either upholding it or overturning it. We’ll defer a deeper dive on the standards that may or may not apply to the appeal of system arbitrator Christopher Droney’s ruling to a future blurb.