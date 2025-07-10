 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250709.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Best AFC West head coaches ever?
nbc_pft_pftpm_commandersname_250709.jpg
Are the Commanders inching towards a name change?
nbc_pft_pftpm_bigbillgambling_250709.jpg
Analyzing big, beautiful bill’s gambling provision

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Demarcus Robinson pleads no contest to misdemeanor DUI

  
Published July 9, 2025 08:21 PM

49es wide receiver Demarcus Robinson pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor DUI charge stemming from his arrest last November, the Orange County Register reports.

A judge sentenced Robinson to 36 months of probation and imposed a $390 fine on Tuesday. Robinson also has penalty assessment and is required to complete a series of programs, including a three-month alcohol program and a hospital and morgue program. He cannot to drive any vehicle with any measurable amount of alcohol, according to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

“Mr. Robinson has taken this process extremely seriously by already completing most of the terms of his probation,” Robinson’s attorney, Jacqueline Sparagna, told TMZ. “We expect that his probation will terminate early at the 18-month mark, after which his case will be expunged.”

Robinson had two other charges — driving with a 0.08 percent blood alcohol content or higher and driving without a valid license — dismissed, according to Sparagna.

Robinson, who spent the past two seasons with the Rams, was arrested Nov. 25 when police pulled him over for allegedly driving his car at a speed in excess of 100 mph. He refused a field sobriety test.

Robinson, 30, signed a two-year deal with the 49ers in March. San Francisco signed Robinson knowing that he faced a three-game suspension for violation of the league’s policy on substances of abuse.

Now that the legal case is resolved, the NFL can proceed with its punishment of Robinson.