Adam Peters, Ian Cunningham are finalists for Commanders head of football operations

The Commanders are getting close to naming a head of football operations.

According to multiple reports, 49ers assistant General Manager Adam Peters and Bears assistant General Manager Ian Cunningham are the two finalists for the role.

With the first round of interviews completed on Wednesday, Peters and Cunningham are expected to receive second interviews in the coming days.

Both Peters and Cunningham have been up for various jobs before. Peters has also generated interest from the Raiders for their G.M. vacancy in this year’s cycle.

Peters has been with the 49ers since 2017, first serving as vice prescient of player personnel before a promotion to assistant G.M. in 2021. He has also spent time with the Patriots and Broncos.

Cunningham joined the Bears as assistant G.M. in 2022 after serving as the Eagles’ director of Player Personnel. He also was Philadelphia’s assistant director of player personnel and director of college scouting.

The Commanders have put in several requests to interview current assistants for their next head coach but that search is likely to narrow once the head of football operations is in place.