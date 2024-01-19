Chargers complete interview with Dan Quinn

The Chargers completed an interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coaching position, the team announced Friday.

Quinn is a popular candidate this hiring cycle, having completed interviews with the Panthers and Titans. The Commanders and Seahawks also requested permission to interview him.

Quinn just completed his third season as the Cowboys’ defensive play caller.

His unit finished in the top five in yards allowed per game (299.7), passing yards allowed per game (187.4) and points allowed per game (18.5) this season. The Cowboys had 26 takeaways and 46 sacks.

They did not, however, play well in the wild-card round loss to the Packers. The Cowboys allowed a playoff-franchise-worst 48 points, including a pick-six and a 19-yard drive after Dak Prescott’s other interception, and had no takeaways and no sacks.

The Cowboys reportedly want Quinn back as their defensive coordinator if he doesn’t get a head coaching job.

Quinn also was the Seahawks’ coordinator for their Super Bowl win before he went to Atlanta as the head coach. Quinn took the Falcons to Super Bowl LI, where they blew a 28-3 lead against the Patriots.

The Chargers have interviewed 11 other candidates for the job.