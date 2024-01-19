Seahawks interviewed Frank Smith on Thursday

Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith has met with the Seahawks.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks interviewed Smith for their head coaching vacancy on Thursday. The interview was held remotely as no coaches employed by other teams can interview in-person until after the divisional round of the playoffs.

Smith has also interviewed with the Falcons this week. He joined the Dolphins along with head coach Mike McDaniel in 2022 and has also coached with the Chargers, Raiders, Bears, and Saints.

The Seahawks were also slated for an interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn Thursday and they are scheduled for interviews with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on Friday.