Chargers announce Ed Dodds has interviewed for G.M. opening

The Chargers completed a pair of interviews for their General Manager opening on Wednesday.

Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds’ interview with the team was announced Wednesday afternoon. Saints assistant G.M. and college scouting director Jeff Ireland’s interview with the team was announced earlier in the day.

Dodds has been in his current job since 2018 and he has also worked for the Seahawks and Raiders. His name has come up in other G.M. searches in recent years, but has yet to secure a position.

The Chargers have now interviewed seven candidates for the job and they have satisfied the NFL’s Rooney Rule requirements, so they could make a hire at any point.