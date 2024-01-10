Report: Panthers are expected to interview Brian Johnson for head coach

The Panthers are reportedly looking at another offensive coordinator of a playoff team to be their next head coach.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Carolina is expected to interview Philadelphia offensive coordinator Brian Johnson for the position.

Johnson took over as OC this season after Shane Steichen departed the organization to become the Colts head coach. While the Eagles undoubtedly struggled down the stretch — losing five of their last six games — the club finished at No. 7 in points scored and No. 8 in total yards.

Johnson, 36, was previously the Eagles quarterbacks coach from 2021-2022.

Before entering the league, Johnson served as Florida’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2020. He has also worked as an offensive assistant at Houston, Mississippi State, and Utah in the college ranks.

The Panthers are searching for a new head coach and General Manager after firing Frank Reich midseason and Scott Fitterer after the season ended.