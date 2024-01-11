Raiders interview Broncos executive Kelly Kleine Van Calligan

The Raiders interviewed Broncos executive Kelly Kleine Van Calligan for their General Manager job, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Las Vegas fired General Manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels on Oct. 31.

The team has requested interviews with Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds, 49ers assistant G.M. Adam Peters, Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray, former Chargers G.M. Tom Telesco and Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown.

Kleien has spent three seasons with the Broncos as executive director of football operations/special advisor to the General Manager.

She serves as the primary liaison for the Broncos’ football operations and has responsibilities with both pro and college scouting. She is involved in all aspects of the Broncos’ personnel department, including player evaluation, NFL draft and free agency preparations and day-to-day football administration.

Kleine also oversees the Broncos’ video department.

Before joining Denver, Kleine spent nine seasons with the Vikings. She served as the club’s manager of player personnel/college scout in 2019-20.

She had extensive day-to-day responsibilities within the Vikings’ personnel department, including player evaluation, NFL draft and free agency planning, opponent advances and general football administration.