Chargers announce second interview with G.M. candidate Joe Hortiz

The Chargers are getting closer to finding their next General Manager.

On Friday, Los Angeles announced that the team has conducted a second interview with Joe Hortiz for the position.

Hortiz has been with the Ravens for decades, beginning his tenure with the team in 1998 as an area scout. He became a national scout in 2006 and the team’s director of college scouting in 2009.

Hortiz has been Baltimore’s director of player personnel since 2019.

Los Angeles has also conducted a second interview with Giants assistant General Manager Brandon Brown.

The Chargers officially hired Jim Harbaugh as head coach earlier this week.