Falcons complete interview with Aaron Glenn

The Falcons have completed a virtual interview with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their head coaching vacancy, the team announced Friday.

Glenn and Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot worked together with the Saints.

Glenn became the Lions’ defensive coordinator in 2021. He previously was a defensive backs coach, as an assistant in Cleveland and the primary position coach in New Orleans.

As a player, Glenn earned three Pro Bowls over a 15-year career with five different teams.

Glenn also is scheduled to interview with the Titans, Commanders and Chargers.

The Falcons also have completed interviews with former Patriots coach Bill Belichick, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver and 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

They also have requested Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Bills interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

Belichick is in Atlanta today for his second interview with the team.