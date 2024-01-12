Antonio Pierce set to interview with Titans this weekend

Antonio Pierce had a winning record as the Raiders’ interim head coach this season, but he isn’t putting all of his eggs in the Vegas basket when it comes to landing a job for 2024.

Word earlier this week was that the Titans requested permission to interview Pierce for their vacancy and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Pierce is scheduled to interview with the AFC South team this weekend. The Titans are also expected to interview Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan on Friday.

Pierce went 5-4 after the Raiders fired Josh McDaniels in the middle of the regular season. He’s gotten strong endorsements from key players on the team, but the Raiders have been focused on finding a new General Manager over the course of this week.

Teams cannot hold in-person interviews with coaches employed by other teams until after the divisional round of the playoffs, so there’s time for things to play out for both teams and time for other teams to potentially add Pierce to their list of candidates.