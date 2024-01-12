Raiders schedule several General Manager interviews for Friday, Saturday

The Raiders’ search for a General Manager is set to pick up some speed over the next couple of days.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is scheduled to interview Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds and Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray on Friday. Interim G.M. Champ Kelly is set to formally interview for the full-time job on Saturday.

Rapoport adds that Dodds would have likely been the Raiders’ choice ahead of the 2022 season if they had not hired former G.M. Dave Ziegler and former head coach Josh McDaniels as a package deal.

The Raiders have interviewed Broncos executive director of football operations/special advisor to the G.M. Kelly Kleine Van Calligan and have requested interviews with a number of other candidates. They have not set up any head coaching interviews at this point, which suggests a different approach than the last time they made a hire.