Panthers complete interview with Dolphins OC Frank Smith

The Panthers completed their fifth virtual interview for the head coaching vacancy.

The team announced Tuesday it interviewed Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith, who also has interest from the Seahawks.

Smith was a longtime Saints assistant before joining the Dolphins in 2022 as coordinator. He does not call plays for the Dolphins, who led the league in total offense this season.

The team also has completed interviews with Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Panthers special teams coordinator Chris Tabor.

No in-person interviews can begin until Jan. 22.