Report: Panthers request interview with Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown

The Panthers have requested an interview with Giants assistant General Manager Brandon Brown, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Panthers fired General Manager Scott Fitterer on Monday after firing head coach Frank Reich on Nov. 27.

Brown, 35, just completed his second season as the top associate of Giants General Manager Joe Schoen.

Brown previously spent five seasons with the Eagles, serving as the team’s director of player personnel in 2021. In that role, he oversaw the Eagles’ pro scouting department and did crossover work on the college scouting side.

He joined the Eagles in 2017 as the assistant director of pro scouting. In 2019, he was promoted to the director of pro scouting, a position he also held for two years.

Brown spent two seasons with the Colts as an advance scout (2016) and scouting assistant (2015).

In 2012, he was a pro personnel intern in the Jets’ training camp.