Report: Falcons, Panthers plan second interviews with Brian Callahan

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is proving to be a popular name in this year’s head coaching searches.

Callahan has interviewed with four teams and there was word this week that the Titans want to interview him a second time. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports on Sunday that the Falcons and Panthers also want to speak with him again.

Teams can start having in-person interviews with candidates employed by other teams this week, so any future conversations with Callahan will likely take place that way rather than the remote interviews that have been going on since the end of the regular season.

The Falcons have met with Bill Belichick twice and are expected to have Jim Harbaugh in for a second meeting as well. The Panthers have not had any second interviews at this point.