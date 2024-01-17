Report: Titans request second interview with Brian Callahan

The Titans head coaching search is starting to narrow.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, Tennessee has contacted Cincinnati to schedule a second interview with Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.

Callahan has already had a virtual interview with the Titans. But while Cincinnati’s season is — and has been — over, the NFL’s new rules prohibit coaches currently under contract with a team from taking part in an in-person interview until after divisional-round weekend.

That means Callahan’s second interview would likely be set up for next week.

Callahan, 39, has been the Bengals’ offensive coordinator since 2019. He does not call plays, with head coach Zac Taylor having that role on Cincinnati’s staff.

The son of former Raiders head coach and current Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan, Brian Callahan has also received interest from the Falcons, Panthers, and Chargers in this year’s coaching cycle.