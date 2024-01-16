Report: Raiders conduct follow-up interviews with Champ Kelly, Antonio Pierce

The Raiders had follow-up interviews with Champ Kelly and Antonio Pierce on Monday, Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com reports.

Kelly served as the interim General Manager and Pierce the interim coach after the Raiders fired head coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler on Oct. 31.

The Falcons and Titans also are interested in Pierce.

“It’s a dream,” Pierce told KTNV on Monday during a MLK parade in Las Vegas. “I don’t want to pinch myself yet until it becomes official and we put a stamp on this bad boy.”

Pierce, who previously was the team’s linebackers coach, went 5-4 as the Raiders’ interim coach.

The Raiders are focused on hiring a G.M., and owner Mark Davis knows Kelly the best. Kelly became the team’s assistant General Manager in 2022. He previously served as the Bears’ assistant director of player personnel.

Reed reports that Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds remains a candidate after interviewing on Friday.