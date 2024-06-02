 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commanders_240531.jpg
Commanders leave door open on eventual name change
nbc_pft_londonsb_240531.jpg
Is a Super Bowl in London a realistic possibility?
nbc_pft_chiefswoes_240531.jpg
How will offseason distractions affect Chiefs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commanders_240531.jpg
Commanders leave door open on eventual name change
nbc_pft_londonsb_240531.jpg
Is a Super Bowl in London a realistic possibility?
nbc_pft_chiefswoes_240531.jpg
How will offseason distractions affect Chiefs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders release kicker Brandon McManus

  
Published June 2, 2024 07:59 PM

Former Jaguars kicker Brandon McManus is now former Commanders kicker, too.

The Commanders announced on Sunday night that McManus has been released.

The move comes six days after news emerged of a lawsuit filed against him and the team by two flight attendants on the Jaguars’ flight to London in 2023. The plaintiffs claim McManus sexually assaulted them. McManus has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

It’s unclear whether and to what extent the Commanders conducted an investigation, or whether they simply decided that the distraction outweighs the expected contributions.

Here’s an interesting twist. Atlas Air Worldwide, the company that flew the Jaguars to London, is owned by Apollo Global Management. Apollo was co-founded by Commanders majority owner Josh Harris.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Harris continues to own Apollo stock, although he’s no longer on the board of directors and otherwise has no role in the management of the company. That said, he’s in position to potentially find out enough through Atlas as to whether it made sense to cut ties with McManus, based on any information the plaintiffs provided to their employer about McManus’s alleged behavior.

However they got there, the Commanders got there quickly. McManus is out.