nbc_pft_commanders_240531.jpg
Commanders leave door open on eventual name change
nbc_pft_londonsb_240531.jpg
Is a Super Bowl in London a realistic possibility?
nbc_pft_chiefswoes_240531.jpg
How will offseason distractions affect Chiefs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Haason Reddick has missed Jets’ OTAs

  
Published June 3, 2024 04:22 AM

When Jets pass rusher Haason Reddick arrived in a trade with the Eagles in March, he said he’d be happy regardless of anything that happened with his contract. But without a new contract, Reddick hasn’t been at the Jets’ Organized Team Activities.

Reddick hasn’t attended any of the offseason work that was open to the media, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. Reddick hasn’t said his absence is contract related, but there’s speculation that he wants a new deal. OTAs are voluntary, but most players attend.

When the Jets acquired Reddick, they acquired the final year of the three-year contract he signed with the Eagles in 2022. That contract calls for Reddick to get paid $15 million this season. None of that money is guaranteed, so Reddick certainly wouldn’t want to risk doing anything that would lead the Jets to cut him, although that seems unlikely.

Reddick has shown an ability to make an immediate impact in any environment, with 12.5 sacks for the Cardinals in 2020, 11 sacks for the Panthers in 2021, 16 sacks for the Eagles in 2022 and 11 sacks in a different Eagles defense in 2023. The Jets hope he can make that kind of impact in new surroundings again in 2024.

The Jets’ mandatory minicamp starts on June 11.