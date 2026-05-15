Current rules allow up to eight prime-time games per team

At a time when NFL rules regarding game broadcasts have taken a back seat to the importance of flexibility to program a growing number of standalone windows, there’s at least one bright line.

Per the NFL, the absolute maximum number of prime-time appearances for any one team is eight.

More specifically, a team can be scheduled for up to seven prime-time games. That team then can be flexed into an eighth prime-time game.

This rule becomes relevant to the Rams in 2026. They have seven prime-time games on the schedule as published. In Week 17, their game at the Buccaneers could be selected for Saturday night on Peacock. Also, L.A.'s Week 18 game against the Seahawks could be selected for the final game of the season (or, in theory, the Saturday night window on ESPN).

In the end, it would be Week 17 or Week 18 — but not both.

Unless the rule changes. As the NFL focuses more and more on creating the most compelling configurations of games possible, eventually the rules will be there are no rules.