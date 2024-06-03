 Skip navigation
Status of Brandon McManus’s $1.5 million signing bonus isn’t yet known

  
Published June 2, 2024 08:30 PM

After veteran kicker Brandon McManus became a free agent following one season with the Jaguars, he signed with the Commanders. Now that the Commanders have released McManus, there’s a lingering contractual question.

McManus received a $1.5 million signing bonus. It’s not known whether all of the money has already been paid. Often, all or part of the bonus payment is deferred by weeks if not months.

That was the only guaranteed money in a one-year, $3.6 million contract.

The team declined comment on the financial aspects of the decision to terminate McManus. The Commanders could, in theory, argue that McManus knew or should have known about the incident before he was signed, and that he should have disclosed it.

That could be a tough argument to make, if McManus had no reason to believe a lawsuit was coming. The response could be that he should have expected it, based on his behavior. Of course, he denies any misbehavior.

Regardless, the fight will be harder for the Commanders to ultimately win if the money has changed hands. It’s always easier to refuse to pay and then to force the player to use the arbitration process under the Collective Bargaining Agreement to get it.