Half of Brandon McManus’s signing bonus hasn’t been paid; will it be?

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commanders_240531.jpg
Commanders leave door open on eventual name change
nbc_pft_londonsb_240531.jpg
Is a Super Bowl in London a realistic possibility?
nbc_pft_chiefswoes_240531.jpg
How will offseason distractions affect Chiefs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commanders_240531.jpg
Commanders leave door open on eventual name change
nbc_pft_londonsb_240531.jpg
Is a Super Bowl in London a realistic possibility?
nbc_pft_chiefswoes_240531.jpg
How will offseason distractions affect Chiefs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Half of Brandon McManus’s signing bonus hasn’t been paid; will it be?

  
Published June 2, 2024 10:47 PM

We’re getting some clarity on the $1.5 million signing bonus earned by kicker Brandon McManus when he signed with the Commanders. A fight could be looming over half of the money.

Per a source with knowledge of the contract, McManus was due to receive $750,000 on or before April 26 and the other $750,000 on or before June 7.

McManus is technically owed the balance. Whether the Commanders pay it remains to be seen.

The Commanders could refuse to pay it, arguing (for example) that McManus should have disclosed the potential civil claims arising from a 2023 flight to London before they signed him. Even if their case is weak, they could force McManus to go through the steps of trying to win the money through arbitration.

They’d be required to carry to cap charge while the case is pending. They’d eventually get cap relief if they would win.

First, they have to decide whether to refuse to pay the money, which is due on Friday. If they due, it’s a non-issue. If they don’t, it could get interesting.