Titans fire Mike Vrabel

There is another team with a head coaching vacancy.

The Titans have fired Mike Vrabel, the team announced on Tuesday.

“Earlier today, I spoke with Mike Vrabel and told him about my decision to make a change at head coach,” team owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. “As I told coach Vrabel, this decision was as difficult as any I’ve made as Controlling Owner. I appreciate Mike’s contributions to the Tennessee Titans both on and off the field. Anyone who has ever met him knows how passionate and genuine he is, and he’s been a strong supporter of the Nashville community. We wish Mike, Jen, and the Vrabel family nothing but the best in the future.”

Strunk added that as she assessed the team, she concluded that the team needed a “fresh approach and perspective of a new coaching staff.

“My decision today is not only a reflection of my disappointment in our past two seasons, but also my recognition that further changes are necessary to fully achieve our vision,” Strunk said. “I will never shy away from acknowledging that I have unapologetically high expectations for the football team and every aspect of the Titans organization. Our vision is not simply to produce more wins than losses, it is to regularly compete for championships.

“While this season was disappointing, I see early signs of progress taking shape. Last year we added a promising young quarterback and several other talented players to our roster. With a coaching search, enviable cap space, and top-10 draft position, this offseason is as important as any in our history. I’m excited for the weeks and months ahead. We will meet the moment.”

Vrabel the 2021 coach of the year, went 54-45 in his six seasons as Tennessee’s head coach. But after reaching the AFC Championship game in 2019, the team went one and done in the 2020 and 2021 postseason.

The Titans then finished 7-10 in 2022 and 6-11 in 2023, including a 1-9 record in division games.

Vrabel is almost certain to command attention from other teams with current vacancies and another team that’s expected to have one. With Bill Belichick likely on his way out in New England, Vrabel is likely to garner interest from the Patriots to be their next head coach.

Vrabel played eight years for the Patriots, winning three Super Bowls with the club. He was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame during the 2023 season.