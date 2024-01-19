Titans set to interview David Shaw this weekend

Former Stanford head coach David Shaw is set for another NFL head coaching interview.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Titans will interview Shaw for their vacancy this weekend. Shaw interviewed with the Chargers on Thursday and he had an interview with the Broncos before they hired Sean Payton last year.

Shaw went 96-54 over 12 seasons at Stanford and he worked as an assistant to Jim Harbaugh at the school before taking over the top job. He has NFL experience as an assistant with the Ravens, Raiders, and Eagles.

The Titans have interviewed seven other candidates since firing Mike Vrabel after the end of their season.