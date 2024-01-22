Chargers to interview Dawn Aponte for General Manager

The Chargers’ General Manager search will continue with an interview for Dawn Aponte.

According to multiple reports on Monday, the Chargers are interviewing Aponte for the opening they made by firing Tom Telesco during the regular season.

Aponte is the NFL’s chief football administration officer and came to the league office after working for the Dolphins. She was the executive vice president of football administration in Miami and she also held executive positions with the Browns and Jets over the course of her time in the league.

Chargers interim G.M. JoJo Wooden, Giants assistant G.M. Brandon Brown, Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray, Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham, Saints assistant G.M. Jeff Ireland, and Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz have also interviewed for the position.