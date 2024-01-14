Falcons to interview Anthony Weaver, Ejiro Evero Sunday

The Falcons are set for two more head coaching interviews on Sunday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they will interview Ravens associate head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver and Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. The Falcons have also interviewed Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, and Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald over the last couple of days.

The Commanders also requested an interview with Weaver and their coaching search is expected to pick up now that they’ve hired Adam Peters as their General Manager.

Evero joined the Panthers in 2023 and also interviewed for their head coaching vacancy this week.