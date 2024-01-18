Titans complete interview with Thomas Brown

Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown is the latest head coaching candidate to interview with the Titans.

The Titans announced the completion of their interview with Brown on Thursday afternoon. Brown is the sixth candidate to interview for the job since the firing of Mike Vrabel last week.

Brown joined the Panthers ahead of last season and was on the Rams staff for three years before making the move to Carolina.

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce and Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn have also interviewed for the job. All the interviews have taken place remotely and in-person interviews with coaches employed by other teams will be allowed after the divisional round of the playoffs is complete.