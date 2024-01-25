Falcons to hire Raheem Morris as head coach

Raheem Morris is headed back to Atlanta.

The Falcons plan to hire Morris as their next head coach, according to multiple Thursday reports.

Morris, 47, was with the Falcons from 2015-2020, serving in a variety of assistant roles on offense and defense. He was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020 and served as interim head coach after Dan Quinn was fired following a 0-5 start. The Falcons went 4-7 under Morris that year.

This is Morris’ second head coaching job after he was hired to lead the Buccaneers in 2009. He went 17-31 in three seasons with Tampa Bay, with the team going 10-6 in 2010.

Morris has served as Rams defensive coordinator since 2021, winning Super Bowl LVI with the club. He was also a defensive quality control coach for the Buccaneers back in 2002 when Tampa Bay won Super Bowl XXXVII over the Raiders.

The Falcons interviewed 14 candidates for head coach, including Bill Belichick, Mike Vrabel, and Jim Harbaugh. The club was running interviews up to Thursday, announcing they’d met again with Houston offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.

But in the end, Morris was the choice to lead the franchise going forward.