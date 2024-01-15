Titans request interview with Brian Johnson

Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson will be trying to help his team advance in the playoffs when they face Tampa on Monday night and he may have a chance to speak with the Titans about a new job after the game.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Titans have requested an interview with Johnson for their head coaching vacancy. The Panthers also requested an interview with Johnson and Johnson will be able to meet with teams for a virtual interview after Monday night’s game is over.

Johnson replaced Shane Steichen as the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia this season and the team finished in the top eight in both points scored and total yards this season. The offense, much like everything else around the Eagles, did not have a strong finish to the season and they turned the ball over 12 times in the last five weeks.

The Titans have begun interviewing coaching candidates and they have requested interviews with several other assistants who joined Johnson in working for teams that played in the Wild Card round.