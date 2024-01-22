Report: Raiders also have second interviews with Champ Kelly, Ed Dodds

The Raiders have second interviews with three General Manager candidates. It previously was reported that former Chargers G.M. Tom Telesco has a second interview scheduled.

Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com reports the Raiders also will talk to interim G.M. Champ Kelly and Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds a second time.

Reed also noted that owner Mark Davis “expressed hesitation” about having a rookie G.M. and a rookie head coach pairing. The Raiders already have announced Antonio Pierce as the head coach, removing the interim tag from his title.

Telesco is the only one of the three with G.M. experience.

Kelly served as the interim G.M. after the Raiders fired Dave Ziegler on Oct. 31. Kelly became the team’s assistant General Manager in 2022. He previously served as the Bears’ assistant director of player personnel.

Dodds has been in his current job since 2018. He began his career as an intern with the Raiders from 2003-06 before going to Seattle and working his way up in the Seahawks’ front office.